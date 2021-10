Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 08:00 Hits: 6

At an international level, no single institution is responsible for safeguarding the rights and advocating for the interests of the world’s fastest-growing age group – those 65 and over. But the world’s governance architecture must adapt to its changing demographic structure.

