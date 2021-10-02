Supporters of the Arizona audit are turning against each other

Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 23:13 Hits: 3

Avid supporters of Arizona's Republican-led election audit are turning against each other after the effort failed to provide solid evidence to back former President Donald Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud. In fact, according to The Daily Beast, some audit supporters are now circulating even more misinformation alleging "interference by the 'deep state.'"

After the audit results were made public on Friday, September 24, Republicans were left aghast when it was confirmed that President Joe Biden actually won by a larger margin than previously thought as the audit ultimately led to a 231-vote deduction from Trump's count.

During an appearance on The Daily Beast's "Fever Dreams," Arizona Mirror reporter Jerod MacDonald-Evoy spoke with podcast hosts Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer. He detailed the aftermath currently unfolding in Arizona as Republican audit backers point the finger at each other.

"Some people who were involved in the report say the deep state kept the real truth out," Sommer said.

MacDonald-Evoy offered a quick overview of audit backers' claims about what led to the audit outcome. Those displeased with the results insist "politically correct lawyers" and RINOs, an acronym meaning "Republicans in name only," are to blame.

"The deep state and the politically correct lawyers and RINOs of the GOP suppressed this," said MacDonald-Evoy, as he noted the central complaints of right-wing grievances.

MacDonald-Evoy believes this could be an ongoing problem that becomes more common after elections. He said, "I think it's almost never-ending, especially with 2022 coming up."

