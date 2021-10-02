Philippines: President Duterte Will Not Run In 2022 Elections

Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 18:37 Hits: 1

Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte Sunday decided not to run for the Vice President post in the 2022 general elections, thus announcing his retirement from politics.

Weeks ago, Duterte signed up as runner-mate to incumbent Senator Bong Go for the Vice Presidency in a bid to evade the ban on reelection after a six-year term.

With Duterte's withdrawal from the electoral race, analysts foresee that the Presidency seat can be taken by his daughter and current Davao City's mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio who has not yet declared intention to contest the post.

On Friday, the Electoral Committee began to register candidates to participate in the upcoming elections to be held in May next year. Over 60 million Filipinos will elect a new president, vice president, and more than 18,000 lawmakers and local government officials.

Former boxer Manny Pacquiao, who was the first to make official his race, Manila's actor Francisco Domagoso and former police chief and current Senator Panfilo Lacson are the other contenders for the country's first post.

Duterte, aged 76, will leave the office with high levels of criticisms on his war on drug trafficking since police and other security forces illegally killed at least 6,100 people who were allegedly suspects.

Despite having reiterated that she has no ambition to be the new President, Duterte-Carpio has been leading the polls far ahead of other well-known candidates such as the multi-time world boxing champion Pacquiao.

