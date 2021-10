Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 07:18 Hits: 4

Thousands of paedophiles have operated inside the French Catholic Church since 1950, the head of an independent commission investigating the scandal told AFP, days ahead of the release of its report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20211003-thousands-of-paedophiles-operated-in-french-catholic-church-since-1950-commission-finds