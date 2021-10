Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 19:49 Hits: 3

Hertha Berlin slipped to a fifth defeat of the season at home to Freiburg. Despite massive funding from investor Lars Windhorst, sporting director Fredi Bobic has a huge job on his hands. He insists it will take time.

