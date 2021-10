Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 01:10 Hits: 6

Tens of thousands of women fear that the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is under threat, especially after Texas passed the nation's most restrictive abortion law yet.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-women-march-to-save-abortion-rights/a-59387621?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf