Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 05:49 Hits: 4

Tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets around the country Saturday, once again calling for the ouster of unpopular President Jair Bolsonaro over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, among other issues.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211003-thousands-of-brazilians-take-to-the-streets-to-demand-bolsonaro-s-impeachment