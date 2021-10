Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 05:02 Hits: 5

JOHOR BARU: Police have inspected more than two million premises nationwide for Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance under Ops Patuh. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/03/deputy-igp-over-two-million-premises-checked-for-sop-compliance-under-ops-patuh