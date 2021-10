Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 13:38 Hits: 4

Libya's Interior Ministry said hundreds of migrants were detained in "anti-drug" raids. Rights groups expressed concern over the mass detentions that includes women and children.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/libya-arrests-hundreds-of-migrants-in-anti-drug-raids/a-59385124?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf