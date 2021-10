Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 17:35 Hits: 4

The move comes after France slashed the number of visas it issues for Maghreb countries. Paris has accused Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia of not doing enough to allow illegal immigrants to return.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/algeria-recalls-ambassador-from-france-for-consultations/a-59386432?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf