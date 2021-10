Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 11:03 Hits: 1

Twitter has appealed a French court decision that ordered it to give activists full access to all relevant documents related to the company's efforts to fight hate speech, lawyers and a judicial source said on Saturday.

