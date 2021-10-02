Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 14:00 Hits: 5

Demonstrators gathered in Paris on Saturday to demand an EU ban on products linked to the use of forced labour of Uighur minorities in China’s Xinjiang province. Speaking to FRANCE 24, Raphaël Glucksman, member of the European Parliament, accused European companies with interests in China of attempting to block EU efforts to ban forced labour products.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211002-paris-demonstrators-demand-eu-ban-products-linked-to-uighur-slave-labour