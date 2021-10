Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 15:05 Hits: 4

Taiwan sharply criticised China on Saturday after Beijing marked the founding of the People's Republic of China with the largest ever incursion by the Chinese air force into the island's air defence zone.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211002-taiwan-slams-largest-ever-incursion-by-chinese-into-air-defence-zone