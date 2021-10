Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 19:22 Hits: 6

Carrying signs with slogans like "my body, my choice, my right" thousands of women rallied Saturday in Washington at the start of a day of nationwide protests aimed at countering a conservative drive to restrict access to abortions.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211002-my-body-my-choice-abortion-rights-protesters-hit-us-streets