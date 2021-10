Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 15:14 Hits: 5

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Felcra Berhad on Saturday (Oct 2) announced the appointment of Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub as its new chairman effective Friday (Oct 1). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/02/ahmad-jazlan-appointed-new-felcra-berhad-chairman-effective-oct-1