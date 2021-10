Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 15:31 Hits: 6

BERA (Bernama): The government will focus on several sectors which are badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, including tourism, retail, and small and medium enterprise (SME) in Budget 2022 to be tabled later this month, says Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/02/tengku-zafrul-budget-2022-to-focus-on-tourism-retail-and-sme-sectors