Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 16:12 Hits: 4

(Reuters) - Authorities in Oman urged thousands of residents in coastal areas to leave their homes and head to emergency shelters on Saturday as the Gulf state braced for tropical storm Shaheen to intensify into a category 1 tropical cyclone. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/03/oman-urges-residents-to-evacuate-as-tropical-storm-shaheen-strengthens