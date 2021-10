Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 17:50 Hits: 4

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A former senior official in an interim government for Ethiopia's Tigray region appeared in court on Saturday over allegations of inciting conflict between the Tigrayan people and the central government, and possessing an illegal gun, his lawyer said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/03/ethiopia-detains-former-official-from-tigray-interim-government