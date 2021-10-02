The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Thousands rally in Romania against coronavirus restrictions

Thousands rally in Romania against coronavirus restrictions BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Thousands of people demonstrated in the main squares of the Romanian capital on Saturday against new coronavirus restrictions https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/romania-introduces-restrictions-stem-covid-19-case-rise-boost-vaccine-intakes-2021-10-01 announced by the government this week to fight a steep rise in infections. Read full story

