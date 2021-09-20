The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New Revelations on Haiti Assassination: Grenade-Dropping Drones, Paranoid President Guards Who Ran

Miami Herald Haiti and Caribbean correspondent Jacqueline Charles discusses new revelations about the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. In her piece, “Grenade-dropping drones, a paranoid president, guards who ran: Latest on Haiti assassination,” she reports the night President Jovenel Moïse was shot “was actually the second time in a span of weeks that his life was in danger, according to testimony from one of the Colombians in custody, and one of the Haitian Americans.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/9/20/haitian_president_jovenel_moise_assassination

