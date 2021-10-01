Kazakh Police Detain Demonstrators Demanding Release Of Relatives In China

Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 17:20 Hits: 1

Kazakh police detained at least 10 protesters, mostly women, who were demanding the release of relatives they say are being illegally held in China. They traveled to Nur-Sultan last week to rally in front of the Chinese Embassy, having protested for months outside the Chinese Consulate in Almaty. The October 1 protests were the latest demanding that Kazakh authorities do more to protect ethnic Kazakhs detained in so-called "reeducation camps" in the neighboring Chinese province of Xinjiang.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakhstan-police-detain-demonstrators-relatives-china/31488221.html