The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Kazakh Police Detain Demonstrators Demanding Release Of Relatives In China

Category: World Hits: 1

Kazakh Police Detain Demonstrators Demanding Release Of Relatives In China Kazakh police detained at least 10 protesters, mostly women, who were demanding the release of relatives they say are being illegally held in China. They traveled to Nur-Sultan last week to rally in front of the Chinese Embassy, having protested for months outside the Chinese Consulate in Almaty. The October 1 protests were the latest demanding that Kazakh authorities do more to protect ethnic Kazakhs detained in so-called "reeducation camps" in the neighboring Chinese province of Xinjiang.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakhstan-police-detain-demonstrators-relatives-china/31488221.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version