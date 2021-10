Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 17:56 Hits: 1

Kazakh civil activist Almat Zhumagulov has been released from a penal colony after completing almost four years of an eight-year prison sentence on terrorism charges that human rights watchdogs say were politically motivated.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakhstan-zhumagulov-released-penal-colony/31488302.html