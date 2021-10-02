The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Ted Cruz mocked after saying he ‘stands with’ NBA star who reportedly thinks vaccines are ‘a plan of Satan’

Category: World Hits: 8

Ted Cruz mocked after saying he ‘stands with’ NBA star who reportedly thinks vaccines are ‘a plan of Satan’

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is under fire after he declared his allegiance to several anti-vaxx NBA stars who refuse to get vaccinated, including one who apparently agrees that vaccines implant microchips as part of "a plan of Satan."

Cruz tweeted out an article from The Hill, "NBA struggles with vocal vaccine holdouts," which notes "some of the league's brightest stars are refusing to get the shot."

"Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, vice president of the union, reportedly has not been vaccinated," The Hill adds. "Unless he is given an exemption or gets vaccinated, Irving could miss all of Brooklyn's home games so long as New York City's indoor vaccine mandate is in place, potentially costing the team wins and forfeiting millions of dollars."

"Please respect my privacy," Irving told reporters in a Zoom meeting Monday in response to questions about his vaccination status.
Irving recently liked Instagram posts from a user who claimed that vaccines implant microchips as part of "a plan of Satan," a baseless conspiracy theory that has spread to other NBA locker rooms, according to Rolling Stone.

The Gainesville Sun adds that "Kyrie Irving is apparently leading the chatter" on the microchip conspiracy theory.

"He's been linking to social media posts about secret societies 'implanting vaccines in a plot to connect Black people to a master computer for 'a plan of Satan.''"

On Wednesday the hard core Texas conservative, who last year was accused by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of " riding in the quiet car of the White Supremacist Express," tweeted out his support for Irving and three other NBA stars. He tagged his tweet with "#YourBodyYourChoice."

Cruz on Wednesday also said NBA star Lebron James should announce he "won't play in any arena that bans another NBA player because they make a personal healthcare choice."

Not getting vaccinated is not a personal healthcare choice because it directly affects the health and safety of everyone you come into contact with.

Cruz was quickly mocked and berated.

image
image.jpg?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/10/ted-cruz-nba/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version