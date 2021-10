Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 18:08 Hits: 1

Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested on Friday shortly after returning from exile and a day before Georgians vote in municipal elections widely ween as a test for the faltering and unpopular ruling party. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211001-georgia-arrests-ex-president-saakashvili-after-return-from-exile