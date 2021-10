Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 10:34 Hits: 6

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he had asked Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (pic) to discuss the issue of cross-border movement with Singapore, especially for Malaysians commuting to the neighbouring country for work. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/02/pm-johor-mb-to-discuss-cross-border-issues-with-singapore