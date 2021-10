Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 07:45 Hits: 4

The US COVID death toll has continued to sharply rise, despite the widespread availability of vaccines. Meanwhile, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro has said unvaccinated travelers are not welcome. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-us-surpasses-700-000-covid-deaths/a-59383425?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf