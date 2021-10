Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 08:14 Hits: 6

Danish is transgender, Khalid is gay. But in Afghanistan under the Taliban rule, LGBTQ people face the death penalty. So their only option is to flee the country. Here's their story.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/trans-in-afghanistan-a-mortal-danger-under-the-taliban/a-59373800?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf