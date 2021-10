Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 05:37 Hits: 5

The British army will begin delivering petrol to fuel stations on Monday after fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying and forced the government to offer visa waivers to foreign truckers to plug the shortfall.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211002-british-army-to-deliver-petrol-from-monday-amid-fuel-crisis