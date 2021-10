Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 08:23 Hits: 6

This weekend, British cinema is taking over the French city of Dinard on the Brittany coast with the 32nd edition of the Dinard Festival du Film Britannique. With the UK film industry still reeling from the effects of Covid and Brexit, the festival is an opportunity for independent filmmakers to bring their work to a new audience on the other side of the Channel.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20211002-dinard-film-festival-british-cinema-comes-to-france