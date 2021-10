Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 09:54 Hits: 7

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold talks with United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Oct 5, in which the two will aim to work on restoring confidence between the two countries, said a statement from Le Drian's office. Read full story

