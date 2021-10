Category: World Published on Friday, 03 September 2021 14:17 Hits: 2

When the scale of the climate crisis was brought home to Cordula Weimann, she decided to make some changes. She used to drive a sports car and take flights on vacation. Then she launched the Grannies for Future movement.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/grannies-for-future-youth-have-no-chance-without-old-people/a-59071201?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf