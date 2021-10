Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 21:16 Hits: 2

Cologne extended their unbeaten run to five games, moving up to sixth in the table. It’s another positive result for their charismatic coach Steffen Baumgart, whose trademark accessory has inspired a trend.

