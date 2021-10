Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 21:31 Hits: 5

Women's football is so frowned upon by the Taliban that they have allegedly burned down some players' homes. DW spoke to the former national team captain, Khalida Popal, who's trying to get her compatriots to safety.

