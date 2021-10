Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 00:55 Hits: 4

The US president made an unusual visit to Congress as progressive and moderate lawmakers from his Democratic Party remained divided over spending.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-biden-seeks-backing-from-split-democrats-on-stalled-bill/a-59382934?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf