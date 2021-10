Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 06:03 Hits: 4

A German man has been killed by a piece of ammunition he found in a popular swimming lake in Austria, police say. The lake is known to contain large quantities of munitions left over from World War II.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/austria-explosive-war-relic-kills-german-man-at-swimming-lake/a-59383671?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf