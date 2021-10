Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 05:33 Hits: 3

PORT DICKSON: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has denied claims that he sought an audience with Melaka governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam for Pakatan Harapan to form the state government. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/02/anwar-denies-any-involvement-in-alleged-melaka-takeover-attempt