Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 06:10 Hits: 4

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama):The interstate travel ban is set to be lifted soon as the nation’s vaccination rate against Covid-19 is fast approaching the 90% milestone for the nation's adult population. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/02/covid-19-vaccinations-only-four-percent-more-to-go-before-interstate-travel-allowed