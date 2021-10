Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 06:21 Hits: 5

DUBAI (Reuters) - Hours after the world expo fair opened in Dubai on Friday, Afghanistan's exhibition remained closed to visitors in a sign of the challenges facing the country's new Taliban rulers. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/02/afghan-pavilion-at-dubai-world-fair-stays-shut-after-taliban-takeover