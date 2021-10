Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 07:00 Hits: 4

Plastic particles have infiltrated even the most remote and seemingly pristine regions of the planet. Freshwater species in rivers, and land animals and birds, are often overlooked victims of humanity’s expanding trash crisis. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/lifestyle/living/2021/10/02/plastic-threatens-migratory-species-in-asia-pacific-un