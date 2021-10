Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 11:07 Hits: 2

The risk of power outages is rising as renewable energy growth in Germany struggles to keep up with coal's exit. We know what must be done, but will the politicians get on board, asks DW's Ashutosh Pandey.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-spare-germany-the-blackouts/a-59237757?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf