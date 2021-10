Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 17:07 Hits: 2

For 50 years, the UN has tracked the progress of the world's weakest economies. Despite some headway, things remain extremely hard in the world's least-developed nations. The pandemic has made things considerably worse.

