Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 13:53 Hits: 2

A new home for E.T. and countless other cinema-related iconic items: Los Angeles has finally fulfilled its dream of establishing an industry museum.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/academy-museum-opens-in-hollywood/a-59352902?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf