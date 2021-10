Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 11:07 Hits: 2

Serbia and Kosovo have reportedly agreed to end a standoff at their border that was ignited by a dispute over license plates.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/serbia-and-kosovo-reach-deal-in-border-row-says-envoy/a-59362960?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf