Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 14:27 Hits: 2

The body of a man believed to be the serial murderer and rapist nicknamed "the pockmarked killer" has been found. French police have been hunting for him for 35 years.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-former-police-officer-admits-to-being-notorious-serial-killer-in-suicide-note/a-59365935?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf