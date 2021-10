Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 03:39 Hits: 2

Prime Minister Scott Morrison delivered the news as the country closed in on achieving its 80% vaccination target. Elsewhere, Thailand relaxed COVID restrictions as cases fell. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-australia-to-open-overseas-travel/a-59372605?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf