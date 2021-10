Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 05:03 Hits: 1

A civil war has been raging in Cameroon since 2016. Separatists in Anglophone regions want their own state, called Ambazonia.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/separatism-in-cameroon-5-years-of-violent-civil-war/a-59369417?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf