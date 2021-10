Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 07:32 Hits: 3

After six months without testing missiles, North Korea has launched several since early September. The launches come even as Pyongyang moves to reopen communication channels with South Korea.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/north-korea-says-it-test-fired-new-anti-aircraft-missile/a-59373258?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf