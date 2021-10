Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 09:06 Hits: 2

A separatist crisis that began five years ago in Anglophone Cameroon has spiraled into unmitigated violence. The UN says a humanitarian catastrophe is on the horizon — but the key players aren't willing to compromise.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/from-peaceful-protests-to-war-the-evolution-of-cameroon-s-anglophone-conflict/a-59363797?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf