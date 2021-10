Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 10:43 Hits: 2

As Germany prepares to mark 31 years since its reunification, North and South Korea are still at loggerheads over the question of reuniting their peninsula and how the cost of rebuilding the North will be borne.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/south-korea-looks-to-germany-for-reunification-pointers/a-59374733?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf