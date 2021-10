Category: World Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 11:25 Hits: 2

A pro-Israel group says its members suffered antisemitic abuse during Union Berlin's Conference League game against the Israeli champions. The fans were in a block next to the away end at Berlin's Olympiastadion.

